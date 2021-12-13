First comes the coaching change.
Then the roster turnover.
Which, at Washington, is already underway.
Wide receiver Sawyer Racanelli and tight end Mark Redman — a pair of second-year freshmen — each entered the transfer portal Monday, Dec. 13, they confirmed to The Times.
“First off I would like to thank God for blessing me with the opportunity to play football at the University of Washington,” Racanelli wrote in a social media post. “I cannot express the gratitude I have for all my coaches, I have learned so much from y’all over the last 2 years. To my teammates, thank you for everything you have done for me. I was honored to share the locker room with you guys an for that I am grateful. God put each and every one of you in my life for a reason and I cannot tell you how thankful I am.
“I will always be a Dawg. With that being said I have decided to enter my name in the transfer portal … I am looking forward to this next chapter.”
A 6-foot-2, 210-pound receiver from Brush Prairie, Racanelli failed to catch a pass in his first two seasons and 13 games. The former three-star recruit and Hockinson High School standout struggled to see the field behind the likes of Terrell Bynum, Rome Odunze, Jalen McMillan and Ja’Lynn Polk.
Before signing with the home state Huskies, Racanelli eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards in each of his first three seasons at Hockinson High, leading the Hawks to back-to-back Washington 2A state championships in 2017 and 2018.
Racanelli — who missed his senior season with a torn ACL — excelled on the defensive side as well, posting 88 tackles with 11 tackles for loss and two interceptions as a junior in 2018.
Two other high-school senior wide receivers, four-star prospect Germie Bernard and three-star recruit Denzel Boston, are set to sign with Washington on early national signing day on Wednesday.
Redman — a 6-6, 250-pound tight end — caught one pass for 5 yards in two seasons and 15 career games at UW.
At Corona Del Mar High School in Newport Beach, California, he was ranked as a four-star recruit and the No. 12 tight end in the 2020 class by 247Sports.
Considering junior standout Cade Otton’s NFL draft departure, Redman — a big target with reliably soft hands — would have received an opportunity this offseason to step into a more significant role.
He’ll search for a second home instead.
Redman’s departure comes one offseason after his high-school teammate, former four-star quarterback Ethan Garbers, transferred from UW to UCLA.
Meanwhile, Washington’s roster still consists of five scholarship tight ends — juniors Devin Culp, Quentin Moore and Jack Westover, sophomore Mason West and redshirt freshman Caden Jumper — while four-star recruit Ryan Otton (Cade’s little brother) is also expected to sign a national letter of intent on Wednesday.
Suddenly, a second Otton may be counted on to contribute more than anyone expected as a true freshman this fall.
