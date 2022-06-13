SEATTLE — Emeka Megwa never participated in a practice or a game at Washington.
The redshirt freshman running back and former four-star recruit — as well as junior defensive lineman Draco Bynum and sophomore EDGE Jordan Lolohea — have left the football program, a university spokesperson confirmed Monday, June 13.
UW currently has 81 scholarship players, four under the 85-man limit, with flexibility to further add via the transfer portal or award scholarships to over-performing walk-ons this summer and fall.
Megwa — a 6-foot, 213-pounder from Fort Worth, Texas — was originally a 2022 recruit but reclassified to join UW a year early, with his arrival announced on Sept. 22.
A high school injury prevented Megwa from participating in practices or games last fall, and that rehab continued this winter and spring.
Unlike the majority of UW’s other injured players, Megwa was not seen at any of UW’s 15 April practices.
When he committed to UW in July 2021, Megwa did so despite offers from Notre Dame, Alabama, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Baylor, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Nebraska, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, USC and many more.
He was ranked as a four-star recruit and the No. 28 athlete in his class by 247Sports.
But it’s unclear both if/when Megwa will be healthy enough to compete, and whether he no longer fits Washington’s offensive system.
UW’s new staff added a trio of transfer tailbacks — Aaron Dumas, Wayne Taulapapa and Will Nixon — this offseason, in an obvious reshaping of the running backs room.
With a whopping nine scholarship running backs on its roster heading out of the spring, there was certainly some expected (and intended) attrition.
Redshirt freshman Caleb Berry announced an intention to transfer last month as well.
When asked following the “Spring Preview” for his biggest concern heading into the summer, Husky coach Kalen DeBoer said the status of UW’s running back position is “probably the biggest thing that’s on our minds.”
Now, it’s easy to understand why.
As for Bynum and Lolohea, both earned precious little action in their Husky careers. The 6-4, 280-pound Bynum arrived as a four-star recruit out of Wilsonville (Ore.) High School in 2018, but contributed just one tackle in four seasons and seven career games.
Lolohea (6-2, 265) actually signed with Washington in 2017, but a mission trip delayed his arrival until the winter of 2020. The three-star recruit from Salt Lake City East High School made nine tackles in 10 games last fall, after redshirting as a true freshman in 2020.
But it was apparent at the end of spring practice that Lolohea didn’t factor into UW’s future plans.
In an interview on April 26, Husky EDGE coach Eric Schmidt said “you need five guys, I feel like, in order to say, ‘We have enough depth in order to be a championship football team.'”
The five guys he name were senior Jeremiah Martin, junior Zion Tupuola-Fetui, sophomores Bralen Trice and Sav’ell Smalls, and redshirt freshman Maurice Heims.
The only scholarship EDGE he omitted was Lolohea.
Further reinforcements are also on the way, as three-star true freshman Lance Holtzclaw and junior College of San Mateo transfer Sekai Asoau-Afoa will both arrive in Seattle this summer.
But in the current college football culture, rosters can never be written in permanent ink.
