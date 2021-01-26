Bio box
Age: 22
Hometown: Ceres, California
High school: Ceres, where Bates led team to 85 wins and three league titles in four seasons. Was named Cal-Hi Sports Ms. Softball and Medium Schools Player of the Year as a senior in 2016, when she hit .571 and made one error all season.
UW highlights: Two-time first-team All-American, two-time Pac-12 defensive player of the year; career batting average of .384 is third highest in program history.
Did you know? She drinks four shots of espresso before games, not that she needs it to get excited about softball. … Joined the U.S. national team in 2018 but was not selected to play on the 2020 Olympic team. … Graduated last spring with a degree in sociology and had a 4.0 GPA in her final quarter. She is enrolled in a two-year Leaders in Higher Education master’s degree program. Hopes to help coach at UW next year while finishing the program.