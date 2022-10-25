SAN FRANCISCO — For the fifth straight year, the forecast for the Washington women’s basketball team is bleak and the Huskies will have to exceed expectations if they’re going to improve upon last season’s last-place finish.
UW enters the 2022-21 season 10th in the Pac-12 preseason coaches and media poll.
Two-year reigning regular-season champion Stanford is first in the poll and favored to repeat as champs. The Cardinal snagged all 11 available first-place votes from the coaches for 121 points and each of the 28 first-place votes from the media for 336 points.
Oregon was picked to finish second in the coaches’ poll with 101 points, one point ahead of third-place Arizona. The teams switched spots in the media vote, with the Wildcats second (291 points) and Ducks third (275 points).
Team Nos. 4-12 were the same in both polls, with UCLA leading that group in fourth and followed by Utah in fifth.
The Utes, last season’s Pac-12 tournament runners-up, received the remaining first-place vote in the coaches poll.
Oregon State was selected sixth to round out the polls’ top half.
The bottom half of the poll includes Washington State, Colorado, USC, Washington, California and Arizona State.
Six of the top seven teams in the Pac-12 preseason polls played in the NCAA tournament last season, which is the fifth straight year in which half of the conference earned a spot in the Big Dance.
“The Pac-12 is stacked,” Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer said. “It’s going to be a battle, a heavyweight fight every night.”
Kliavkoff ‘Bulllish’ on Pac-12’s future
Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff began women’s basketball media day with an update on the ever-shifting future of the conference that’s losing UCLA and UCLA to the Big Ten in 2024.
“I know everyone continues to have interest in the current round of realignment,” he said. “With respect to the Pac-12, I can tell you that our 10 schools are together, aligned, and committed to our conference. We are actively negotiating our next media rights agreements, and there is great interest in the marketplace due to the strength of our schools’ brands and markets.
“We are fortunate to be able to talk to both our incumbent partners and potential new partners in the open market, allowing us to think creatively about how to distribute our media rights starting the season after next. We remain open to expansion that makes sense for the conference at the appropriate time. For all these reasons, we are incredibly bullish about the future growth and success of the Pac-12.”
Kliavkoff said the conference realignment decisions are being driven by football and TV networks, which could adversely impact every other sport, particularly those that play more than once a week and do not travel with charter planes.
“I lament the fact that there are some decisions being made for apparent short-term financial gains,” Kliavkoff said. “I’m not even sure there are financial gains, but that undoubtedly is the reason those decisions were made, and that’s unfortunate.
“It may be OK for football athletes who have to travel very few times across the country, but I really, really worry about the student-athletes in all of our other sports who will have to travel and miss academic days on campus, put their bodies through the stress of going across multiple time zones to play conference games.”
UCLA coach Cori Close added: “Well, I think the reality is that the unknowns of how the travel — I don’t know how that’s all going to go, but what I will tell you is I am so thankful to be a great partner in the Pac-12 for the next two years. I’m so thankful for what we’re going to be able to do over the next two years, and we are committed to being a great partner to that end.
“You know, choices were made to move us to that conference, and I think there’s going to be great opportunities to grow the game in a different way.””
Kliavkoff said the conference is in talks with potential distributors that have shown a strong interest in women’s basketball during a year in which Stanford plays two nationally televised games and Arizona sold 6,000 season tickets.
“They want to talk about women’s basketball, and they want to talk about how to highlight our women’s basketball programs,” he said. “We talk about women’s basketball with every single potential media distributor.
“Women’s basketball is our fastest-growing television sport,” Kliavkoff said. “Ratings are growing faster than any other sport and I think it’s one of the sports that has been undervalued traditionally in media rights. That provides a great opportunity.”
What earthquake?
A magnitude 5.1 earthquake hit the Bay Area shortly before noon and shook the Pac-12 headquarters building while UCLA coach Cori Close and Bruins were speaking on the podium.
“I’m a Bay Area girl,” Close said when told of the shake after not feeling it. “I just, like, roll with it.”
The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake struck at 11:42 a.m. PST about 12 miles east of San Jose at a depth of about 4 miles. The area is about 40 miles southeast of downtown San Francisco.
The earthquake was the largest the Bay Area had experienced in years, according to USGS data and seismologist Lucy Jones. The last notable quake was a 6.0 magnitude earthquake that struck near Napa in 2014.
