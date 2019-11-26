SEATTLE — Following three blowout wins last week, the Huskies moved up two spots in the Associated Press top 25 poll to No. 23.
Washington debuted in the rankings at No. 20 in Week 2 after a season-opening upset over then-No. 16 Baylor.
A 75-62 defeat to Tennessee precipitated UW’s tumble in the poll last week.
Washington is one of four Pac-12 teams included in the AP top 25, including No. 11 Oregon, No. 14 Arizona and No. 21 Colorado.
The Huskies also climbed two spots in the USA Today coaches poll to No. 22.
In their latest NCAA tournament bracket forecasts, ESPN bracket guru Joe Lunardi tabs Washington as a No. 6 seed in the South region while CBS’s Jerry Palm predicts UW gets the No. 9 seed in the West.