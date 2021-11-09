SEATTLE — It had been 620 days since Washington men’s basketball fans gathered inside Alaska Airlines Arena to watch a regular-season game.
With the exception of a revamped roster, turns out not much has changed for the Huskies, which had hoped their seven newcomers would reverse the fortunes of a program that had one of the worst records in school history last season.
However, Washington struggled to score and had difficulty with its perimeter defense during a deflating 71-64 nonconference defeat against Northern Illinois in the season opener on Tuesday night, Nov. 9, that drained the optimism from what appeared to be a promising season.
The Huskies had a couple of positive stretches late in the first half and in the final minutes, but ultimately they couldn’t overcome a horrendous shooting performance.
Washington shot 26.4% from the field, including 2 of 16 on three-pointers. UW was also 21 of 36 on free throws.
In his Washington debut, senior guard Terrell Brown Jr. scored 22 points on 9-of-24 shooting, but no other Husky was able to get going offensively.
Nate Roberts, who collected a career-high 19 rebounds, and Jamal Bey each tallied 10 points.
It was the fifth straight loss for Washington (0-1), which finished last season with four consecutive defeats.
For 30 minutes, the late-arriving crowd mostly moaned and groaned and twisted and squirmed in their seats as the Huskies fell behind by 16 points in the first half and couldn’t contain NIU senior guard Trenton Hankerson, who finished with a career-high 28 points.
Washington led 12-11 early when everything fell apart offensively and lost control of the game while Northern Illinois went on a 14-1 run that included nine unanswered points.
Brown snapped UW’s field goal drought that spanned six minutes and 41 seconds with a driving layup that cut the deficit to 25-15 with 7:32 remaining in the first half.
On the ensuing possession, the Huskies switched to a man-to-man defense that forced a shot clock violation and momentarily stalled NIU’s momentum.
However at the other end, Washington had four straight trips that produced very little ball movement and quick, off-target shots that had Hopkins barking orders and jumping on the sideline in frustration.
Down 33-17, the Huskies had their best moments in the first half during a 10-0 run that drew a smattering of applause from the scattered fans throughout the building.
However, UW’s momentum stalled when Northern Illinois ended the first half with buzzer-beating 3-pointer to take a 36-27 lead into the break.
Washington pulled to within 45-44 in the final 10 minutes and was down 51-49 with 6½ minutes left.
Roberts converted 1 of 2 free throws to put UW up 52-51, but the lead was short lived and Northern Illinois regained control with an 11-2 run.
Washington continues its four-game homestand to start the season with Thursday’s game against Northern Arizona.
Four-star recruit Tyler Lindhardt, who starred at King’s High, is expected to sign with the Huskies on Friday. UW also received a verbal commitment from Michigan point guard Keyon Menifield Jr.
