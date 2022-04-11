SEATTLE — Mike Hopkins is getting a lot of mileage out of Husky homecomings.
Last year, the Washington men’s basketball coach gladly welcomed the return of a quartet of former Seattle-area high-school stars who transferred to UW and led the revival of a downtrodden program that finished 17-15 and tied for fifth in the Pac-12 last season.
Once again, the Huskies began an influx of what’s expected to be a handful of 2022 transfers with a familiar name … Noah Williams.
The former O’Dea High standout has spent the past three seasons at Washington State where he averaged 9.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.2 steals while starting 65 out of 91 games.
Williams, a 6-foot-5 junior guard, will have two years of eligibility considering the NCAA has granted players an extra year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Last week, Williams announced he was leaving WSU via his Instagram account.
“First and foremost, I would like to thank God for blessing me with the opportunity and ability to wake up and play the beautiful game of basketball each day,” Williams said. “From the bottom of my heart, I would like to thank Coach (Kyle) Smith and the entire WSU Cougar family for showing me nothing but love and support my last 3 years out here in Pullman.
“A huge thank you to all my family, friends and teammates for the unconditional love and support that you have given me from day uno! With that being said, I am entering my name into the transfer portal.”
Williams is the second high-profile addition for Washington in as many days, as the Huskies signed four-star recruit and Garfield High guard Koren Johnson on Sunday.
Adding Williams and Johnson will help the Huskies mitigate the losses of departing seniors Terrell Brown Jr. and Daejon Davis.
Washington still has 2-4 open spots on the roster depending on if seniors Jamal Bey and Emmitt Matthews Jr. return for an extra year.
Reportedly, the Huskies are mining the transfer portal for big men and Utah Valley center Fardaws Aimaq was scheduled to visit last weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.