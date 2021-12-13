Other than the few flecks of gray in his salt-and-pepper goatee, Jason Hamilton doesn’t look like somebody who has been calling Washington men’s basketball games on the radio for the past 20 years.
In many ways, the 47-year-old Renton, Wash., native who starred at Hazen High bears a strong resemblance to the sure-handed point guard who tallied back-to-back 100-plus assist seasons during a two-year stint at UW (1994-96) after transferring from San Diego State.
And he kind of looks like the young Husky coach who was on the sideline for three years, including Washington’s deliriously unexpected and thrilling run to the 1998 NCAA Sweet 16.
But it’s Hamilton’s third act with the Huskies — two decades as a radio broadcaster — that will likely define his legacy at the school he loves.
“It’s one of those things where you go season to season and you don’t realize how many have accumulated until somebody comes up to you and says it’s been 20 years,” Hamilton said. “But it’s kind of cool as well to have a milestone like that. I’ve seen a lot. Been through a lot with the program as a player, a coach and a broadcaster.
“It’s a place that I love so it’s been amazing.”
As much as Bob Houbregs, Brandon Roy and Isaiah Thomas — UW greats whose jerseys are retired and hanging in rafters at Alaska Airlines Arena — Hamilton has become synonymous with Husky basketball due in large part to his 25-year association with the program.
“It’s weird in the sense that I was a decent player, but I wasn’t a Brandon Roy or an Isaiah Thomas,” said Hamilton, who averaged 7.6 points, 4.3 assists, 3.1 rebounds and 2.1 steals while starting 24 of 53 games. “To think that people think of me as part of the Washington basketball culture is kind of cool just because of my longevity around it.
“It’s not something that I expected. I double-majored in political science and broadcast journalism. It wasn’t that I didn’t think I would be in journalism, but that’s not the trajectory that I came out of school thinking about.”
Following his playing days, Hamilton joined Bob Bender’s staff as an assistant for three years (1996-99).
After a short stint as a sports agent, Hamilton returned to UW in 2002 and replaced Scott Didrickson as a radio analyst.
“We were looking for somebody and Jason immediately came to mind,” said legendary UW broadcaster Bob Rondeau, who spent 32 years (1985-2017) as the play-by-play voice for the men’s basketball team. “I thought he’d be an absolute natural and very appropriate in that role. We talked about it. We didn’t have to audition much.
“He was nervous at first, but it was obvious from the start that he could do this. As you get to know each other, get comfortable with each other and understand each other in the broadcaster context, it just got better and better. I’m the first to say, we became fast friends. We spent a lot of time together and that probably showed on the air. Our personal relationship bore itself out in the broadcast product. I’ve said for years, he is as good as it gets.”
Hamilton and Rondeau spent 15 years together, which covered former UW coach Lorenzo Romar’s rise and fall from 2002-2017.
“A lot of broadcast teams, you hear yourself and you’re formulating what you want to say,” Rondeau said. “But I had a very open ear for when Jason had something to say because it would be topical. It would be autorotative and it would be timely. I always super appreciated that about him. I thought we had a great chemistry together based on that. We listened to each other and played off that. It was like sitting next to a coach. He’d see things getting ready to happen before they happened. He understood situations so well. Just the whole gamut of it all.
“The beauty about Jason is he’s able to translate the game into everyman’s speak if you will. He lets you see things and that’s the true test of a radio talent. Anybody can tell you what’s going on, but they don’t necessarily let you see it and let you really understand it. He was and is amazingly gifted in that regard. There’s people that know basketball as well as Jason perhaps, but are not articulate enough or erudite enough to translate that so that everybody out there can understand what’s going on. It’s a huge gift that he has for that. He is very aware. He understands basketball in the context of a bigger universe if you will and is able to incorporate that into his broadcasting work. He’s the full package.”
For the past five years, Hamilton has called UW games with Tony Castricone.
“The transition is always hard taking a new job, especially one where there’s a lot of expectations and you’re replacing a guy who is so good like Bob Rondeau,” Castricone said. “From Day 1, Jason said: ‘I want to make this as easy on you as possible. You just tell me what you need.’
“He’s like that in a lot of ways. Not just on air, but in life. If you want to have a conversation about marriage or fatherhood or career ambitions, he’s a guy who is there for you. That’s one of the biggest things I’ll always remember about Jason. Hopefully we’re working together for another 20-25 years.”
Admittedly, Hamilton is a die-hard Husky fan, but he’s also garnered a reputation as a plain-speaking truth-teller.
When asked about the Huskies (4-4, 0-1), Hamilton said: “We’ll give effort, hustle, play hard, compete and be a fun team to watch. That will be the difference between what we saw last year to what we’ll see this year. And I hope that translates into winning more games, winning close games and coming out and being an unexpected winner this year in a whole remake of a season.”
And when asked if coach Mike Hopkins is on the hot seat, Hamilton said: “Any time you’re a coach in this profession and have a couple of losing seasons, that’s the nature of the business. That’s obviously a question for (athletic director) Jen Cohen if she feels that way. But I tell you this, if you got out there and have a good season this year and you get another recruiting class, there’s lots of blips in coach’s careers where they have a couple of down years and a couple of great years. He has an opportunity to be here a long time if he can do that.”
When the topic switches to his tenure, Hamilton is unsure how long he’ll continue as a UW broadcaster, which is technically his part-time job considering he’s the regional director at Marsh, an insurance broker and risk adviser. He was also recently appointed as chairman of the board of governors at the Washington Athletic Club.
“I’m not sure when I won’t be doing this,” said Hamilton, who estimates he’ll have broadcast 560-565 games in his career when this season ends. “It’s a couple of factors. It’s how long will they have me? How long will it continue to be fun? What’s going on in my life or my kids’ lives to make it practical or not practical?
“Right now, I’m enjoying it. … I’m looking forward to this year. But beyond that, I really don’t know. If I wasn’t doing this, I’d still be involved with the basketball program and UW in some capacity. But to be honest, I probably wouldn’t have attended 500 games.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.