SEATTLE — In the current college football culture, a social media post typically indicates an entry into the transfer portal.
Not this time.
Despite the Sunday, Jan. 2, departure of wide receivers coach Junior Adams to rival Oregon, Jalen McMillan is staying at Washington, he posted Thursday.
“Dear Husky Nation, we’ve been on one hell of a ride together,” McMillan wrote on Twitter and Instagram. “The memories and friendships that I have created here in Seattle have made me who I am today.
“This team means so much to me. We really are a group of brothers. The adversity we have faced is only a stepping stone in our success as a whole and as individuals.
“I meant what I said on June 25th, 2019 (when he verbally committed to UW), and I’m going to stand on that. I’m excited about this team, offense, and coach (Kalen) DeBoer. Let’s ride.”
Thursday’s statement dispels the rumors of McMillan’s impending exit, which began brewing after the sophomore wide receiver deleted all mention of UW from his social media profiles following Adams’ departure.
Three other UW wide receivers — Terrell Bynum (USC), Sawyer Racanelli (Montana) and four-star freshman Germie Bernard (TBD) — have already left the program this offseason.
But as it stands, UW has seven scholarship wide receivers on its 2022 roster — junior Giles Jackson, sophomores McMillan, Rome Odunze and Taj Davis, redshirt freshmen Ja’Lynn Polk and Jabez Tinae, and true freshman Denzel Boston.
McMillan appears to be a key piece to that puzzle. The former four-star recruit and top-50 prospect in the 2020 class led the Huskies with 470 receiving yards last fall, while adding 39 catches, 12.1 yards per reception and three touchdowns. He notably hauled in the go-ahead 20-yard score in a 20-13 comeback win at Stanford on Oct. 30.
In a span where six scholarship players — Bynum (USC), Racanelli (Montana), defensive tackle Sam “Taki” Taimani (Oregon), inside linebacker Jackson Sirmon (Cal), outside linebacker Cooper McDonald (San Diego State) and tight end Mark Redman (San Diego State) — have transferred from UW in the last month, good news was desperately needed on Montlake.
And in McMillan’s case, no news — besides a reassuring social media post — is certainly good news.
