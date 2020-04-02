Oregon's senior guard Payton Pritchard has been named to the All-American first team.
It's the first time in program history that a Ducks men's basketball player is a consensus All-American pick.
The National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) announced the All-American team last week.
In addition to the NABC honor, Pritchard was also named AP first team All-America last week, another first in program history.
And Pritchard received first-team honors from Sporting News, and named second team All-America by the U.S. Basketball Writers Association and first team All-District 19 by the NABC.
In 2019, Pritchard averaged 20.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 5.5 assists as Oregon won the Pac-12 regular-season title.
Over his Ducks career, he holds the school record with 659 assists, 105 victories, 144 games played, and games started with 140.