BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — New York top draft pick Sabrina Ionescu injured her ankle in the second quarter against Atlanta and did not return to action in the Liberty’s 84-78 loss to the Dream on Friday night.
Ionescu, the No. 1 pick in April’s draft, was bringing the ball up court and rolled her left ankle when she got tangled up with Atlanta’s Betnijah Laney with about five minutes left in the opening half. She finished with 10 points on 4-of-5 shooting.
According to NBA TV, Ionescu sprained her ankle and underwent X-rays.