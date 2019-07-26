GREENSBORO, N.C. — The NCAA has given a 15-year show-cause penalty to a former UNC Greensboro assistant women’s basketball coach for gambling on pro and college sports — including games involving the school’s men’s basketball team.
Neither the school nor the NCAA identified the assistant Thursday in announcing the sanctions. The News & Record of Greensboro reported the coach was Phil Collins, who was fired in May 2018.
UNC Greensboro says the men’s basketball program was not involved.
The NCAA and school agree that UNC Greensboro failed to monitor and ensure compliance because seven staff members did not initially report the unidentified former coach’s actions, and that the coach violated ethical conduct rules for failing to cooperate.
The school also was placed on three years of probation and fined $15,000.
An investigation that began in May 2018 found the coach placed “an extensive number” of online wagers from August 2017 to that May, betting on at least four single games and roughly 10 multi-game parlays — all involving the men’s team.