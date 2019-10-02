LOS ANGELES — UCLA football coach Chip Kelly was succinct when asked his opinion of California’s new law that would allow college athletes to be paid for the use of their names and likenesses.
“It doesn’t matter what we think. It’s the law,” Kelly said.
The Pac-12 Conference has condemned the law, which was signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday. Coaches across the league were uncertain about what it might mean for them, especially in terms of recruiting. Four of the league’s teams are located in California: Stanford, Cal, UCLA and USC.
The law does not take effect until 2023. The schools would not pay the players for their likenesses, but players could be compensated by outside companies. Other states are considering similar legislation.