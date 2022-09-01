A pair of goals in the first 14 minutes ended up leaving the Whitman College men's soccer team with a setback Thursday, Sept. 1, as the Blues fell to Warner Pacific in a 2-1 defeat.
Jacob Burill tallied to lone Blues goal, converting an assist from Edwin Romero at the 25th minute.
Warner Pacific outshot the Blues, 14-9, but Whitman goalie Colby Ramsey made five saves to stay within striking distance.
The Blues next play Saturday, Sept. 3, against Carroll College.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.