TUKWILA, Wash. — Walla Walla Community College midfielder Abby Williams scored in the 57th minute, but Skagit Valley scored twice in both half one and half two in a 4-1 triumph in Northwest Athletic Conference women's soccer action on Tuesday, Aug. 22, at the Starfire Sports Complex.
Williams' goal in the NWAC friendly occurred with 56 minutes and 35 seconds elapsed in the contest.
The Cardinals outshot the Warriors 9-4 and kicked six of the seven corners during the evening match.
WWCC plays Bellevue in its final friendly of the two-day event today at noon on field one at the Starfire Sports Complex.
College men's soccer
WWCC 1, HIGHLINE 1: An Eva Dickinson free kick in the 82nd minute made its way through the goal posts and allowed Walla Walla Community College's men's soccer team to escape with a 1-1 tie against Highline in a Northwest Athletic Conference friendly on Tuesday, Aug. 22, at the Starfire Sports Complex.
Warrior goalkeeper Dylan James contributed to the draw with six saves. The lone blemish on his afternoon was a Shoo Shee penalty kick in the 19th minute.
Highline dominated statistically. It outshot WWCC 20-3 and booted five corner kicks.
By contrast, Walla Walla did not card a single corner in the contest.
The Warriors and Thunderbirds entered the season ranked second and fifth, respectively, in the NWAC pre-season coaches poll. WWCC is the reigning Conference runner-up.
Walla Walla is scheduled to oppose Chemeketa today at noon on field four at the Starfire Sports Complex.
