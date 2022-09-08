ONTARIO, Ore. — Walla Walla Community College came up short in its Northwest Athletic Conference Eastern Region opener on Wednesday, Sept. 7.
Treasure Valley swept the Warriors in the league opener for both schools, 25-20, 25-15, 25-20.
WWCC is now 1-5 overall and the Chuckars improved to 1-3 with Wednesday's triumph.
Brook Dribnak led Walla Walla with 15 kills while posting a .393 hitting percentage. Haley Shaw set 17 assists for the Warriors.
Both hitting and serving errors led to WWCC's downfall. Walla Walla had 21 hitting errors and 11 miscues from the serving line.
The Warriors' next competition comes Sept. 16 and 17 at the Mt. Hood crossover.
