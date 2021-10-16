PASCO — Walla Walla Community College's women's soccer team had its heart broken the afternoon of Saturday, Oct. 16, by the host Columbia Basin Hawks.

CBC tallied a tie-breaking goal in the 76th minute of play and held on for a 2-1 victory.

The Hawks scored the game's first goal in the 32nd minute.

WWCC's Brielle Schneider evened the score with an unassisted goal at 57:17.

Columbia Basin goalie RiaJo Schwartz contributed to the win by making seven saves in the match.

Walla Walla, 5-5-1 in league and 6-5-3 overall, travel to Treasure Valley Oct. 27.

