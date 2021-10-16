PASCO — Walla Walla Community College's women's soccer team had its heart broken the afternoon of Saturday, Oct. 16, by the host Columbia Basin Hawks.
CBC tallied a tie-breaking goal in the 76th minute of play and held on for a 2-1 victory.
The Hawks scored the game's first goal in the 32nd minute.
WWCC's Brielle Schneider evened the score with an unassisted goal at 57:17.
Columbia Basin goalie RiaJo Schwartz contributed to the win by making seven saves in the match.
Walla Walla, 5-5-1 in league and 6-5-3 overall, travel to Treasure Valley Oct. 27.
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.