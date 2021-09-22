A tiebreaking goal in the 67th minute lifted Columbia Basin College's women's soccer team over Walla Walla, 1-0, here Wednesday, Sept. 22.

The Warriors (3-3-2 overall) wound up out-shooting CBC, 12-7, only to suffer their second straight shutout loss. They had fallen 3-0, Saturday at Spokane.

WWCC goalie Josey Gunter finished with two saves in the losing effort.

Fourth in Northwest Athletic Conference East Region standings, three points behind third-place Spokane, the Warriors look to bounce back next Wednesday, Sept. 29, when they host winless Treasure Valley for a match starting at 2 p.m.

Hector writes stories about local sports, helps produce the daily section and updates the web site. A lifelong sports nut having grown up in Maryland, he joined the U-B with more than 15 years experience in journalism.

