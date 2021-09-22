A tiebreaking goal in the 67th minute lifted Columbia Basin College's women's soccer team over Walla Walla, 1-0, here Wednesday, Sept. 22.
The Warriors (3-3-2 overall) wound up out-shooting CBC, 12-7, only to suffer their second straight shutout loss. They had fallen 3-0, Saturday at Spokane.
WWCC goalie Josey Gunter finished with two saves in the losing effort.
Fourth in Northwest Athletic Conference East Region standings, three points behind third-place Spokane, the Warriors look to bounce back next Wednesday, Sept. 29, when they host winless Treasure Valley for a match starting at 2 p.m.
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.