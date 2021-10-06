WENATCHEE — Zach Steele scored to tie things up at for the Walla Walla Community College men's soccer team shortly before halftime here Wednesday, Oct. 6, but second-place Wenatchee Valley then tallied three unanswered goals to hand the Warriors a 5-2 loss in their Northwest Athletic Conference East Region clash.
Erick Perez put up the other goal for fifth-place WWCC (4-5 overall, 3-5 in the East), making it a 1-1 game in the 23rd minute, Wenatchee owned the second half.
The Warriors look to bounce back Saturday when they host Blue Mountain for a match scheduled to start at 2:15 p.m.
