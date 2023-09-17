The Whitman College women's soccer team scored an impressive win, netting a goal in each half en route to a 2-1 win at Pacific Lutheran on Sunday, Sept. 17, in Tacoma at East Field.
"I am so happy for the team. What an incredible battle," said coach Michelle Voiland. "The team's heart, grit and teamwork was undeniable. I'm extremely pleased with our attacking play. It was nice to finally see things click in the attack. We scored two wonderful goals and did an outstanding job closing out the game for the win."
The Blues (2-2-2, 1-1 NWC) opened the scoring with a goal in the 17th minute. Lise Arrouye found Lindsey Honhart who scored her second goal of the season to put Whitman ahead early.
The equalizer came just over five minutes later. Hannah Cecil scored past Hannah Hagler in net for the Blues and both teams held each other scoreless the remainder of the half.
Virginia Hunt scored in the 55th minute off an assist from Ella Johnson with what proved to be the gamewinner. Hagler dealt with 18 Lute (3-2-1, 1-1 NWC) shots and made six saves while keeping a clean sheet the remainder of the game to help the Blues to the win.
College men's soccer
PACIFIC LUTHERNA 6, WHITMAN 0: After a thrilling win a day ago against Puget Sound, the Whitman College men's soccer team ran into a buzzsaw in a 6-0 defeat at Pacific Lutheran on Sunday afternoon at East Field.
The Blues (1-4-1, 1-1 NWC) gave up three goals in each half including the third one only 15 seconds before halftime. Craig Johnson had a hat trick for the Lutes (3-1-2, 2-0 NWC) with three goals. Alvin Kamau added two more with Conner O'Brien scoring and later assisting on the final goal in the 77th minute.
Bernie Jones was peppered all game in goal for Whitman. He dealt with 31 Lute shots and was forced into seven saves. Nicholas Gaston posted the shutout for PLU.
