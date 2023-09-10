The Whitman College women's soccer team fell from the ranks of the unbeaten, falling 2-1 to Corban (Ore.) on Sunday afternoon, Sept. 10, at the Whitman Athletic Complex.
"Today was a hard fought match against a very fast and physical opponent in Corban," Blues coach Michelle Voiland said. "I am very proud of the team for showing heart, fight, resilience and grit. We evened up the match and played really well.
"It's unfortunate that two players slipped on the same play leading to the second goal. This doesn't take awash from the incredible character this group showed today and all pre-season. Now we prepare for the conference play."
Molly Beaulieu had the first scoring chance of the game when she dispossessed a Corban attacker at midfield. She dribbled into the teeth of the defense and took a shot on goal that was saved by Corban keeper Catriona Burns.
The Warriors broke through first after Josie Brence lifted a ball from 40 yards out that bounced in the penalty box. Alysia Alvarado pounced on the loose ball and headed it past Hanna Lynch in the Whitman (1-1-2) net.
Whitman provided the equalizer midway through the second half with a hustle play from Gracia Larson. She ran down a backpass to the keeper, forcing a clearance that ricocheted off her and into the back of the net.
Heading to the final stages of the game, Fatima Jiminez received a pass inside the penalty area and took a touch central, freezing her defender and beating Lynch with a shot into the side netting.
The Blues kick off the Northwest Conference season on the road next weekend with matches at Puget Sound (Sept. 16) and Pacific Lutheran (Sept. 17).
College men's soccer
TRINITY 3, WHITMAN 1: The Blues held a one-goal lead at halftime, but gave up three second half goals en route to a 3-1 loss at Trinity on Sunday in San Antonio at Paul McGinlay Field.
The Blues (0-3-1) looked sharp in the first 45 as Edwin Romero scored on an assist from Sawyer Valero in the 21st minute. The goal stood as the lone one in the first half.
Trinity scored the equalizer early in the second half as Pieter Blank netted a goal in the 49th minute. The Tigers then took their first lead less than five minutes later when Pablo Gonzalez, Jr. committed a foul in the penalty box. Hunter Cain scored the ensuing penalty kick to put Trinity up.
The Tigers scored an insurance goal late in the contest to secure the win.
