PASCO — Walla Walla Community College's women's basketball team fought through a sub-par shooting performance and the misery of an abysmal third quarter to post a 57-45 victory over Columbia Basin in Northwest Athletic Conference Eastern Region action on the afternoon of Saturday, Feb. 26.
The Warriors, winners of four straight, improved their league-leading record to 11-2 and are 18-4 overall. WWCC leads Spokane by one game with three to play.
Walla Walla prevailed in its final regular-season road game despite shooting just 31 percent from the field (18-of-58) — including 3-of-19 from 3-point territory — and scored just six points in the third quarter.
Bright spots for the visitors included an 18-for-22 showing from the free throw line, a 50-23 rebounding advantage, and limiting the Hawks to 35 percent field-goal shooting (15-of-43).
The Warriors scored 18 points in each of the first two quarters and 15 more in the fourth.
WWCC ended the game with a 9-2 run over the final 3:51 of play. Miaja Mills started the surge with back-to-back layins, Emmie Ogden added a free throw, and Taycee Harper tossed in four freebies in the final 1:01.
Brie Holecek led Walla Walla with 13 points and Harper added 10. Reserve McKenzie Long contributed nine points to the Warriors' point total.
WWCC hosts Big Bend Wednesday night at 5:30 p.m.
