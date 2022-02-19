Walla Walla Community College's men's basketball team dropped to 4-6 in the Northwest Athletic Conference's Eastern Region and 7-13 overall after suffering a 90-81 loss to North Idaho on the night of Saturday, Feb. 19, in the Dietrich Dome.
The Warriors shot 55 percent from the field in the first half (18-of-33), 56 percent from 3-point range (10-of-18), and led the favored Cardinals (9-1, 15-6) by a 48-47 count at halftime.
WWCC guard Covy Kelly shot a red-hot 8-of-11 from the field and was 7-of-8 from 3-point distance while fashioning his 23-point opening act.
The contest stayed tight throughout the second half until North Idaho unleashed an 11-0 run over a 3:14 stretch that put it in front 89-77 with 59 seconds on the clock. Four different NIC players scored during the run including Julius Mims - who recorded back-to-back baskets to end the blitz.
Walla Walla cooled off in the second half. The Warriors shot 44 percent from the floor and were just 2-of-11 from outside the arc after halftime.
Forward Jander Cline was the only other Warrior in double figures with 20 points.
WWCC hosts Treasure Valley on Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.