EDMONDS, Wash. — Walla Walla Community College's softball team opened its 2022 season with a pair of road victories by mercy rule over the host Tritons on Saturday, Feb. 26, with 10-0 and 28-12 wins.
Game one was called after five innings. The Warriors scored five runs in the first inning, three in the second inning, and twice more in the fifth.
Bailee Noland had three hits and three runs batted in for WWCC. Teammate Kate Hopkins had three hits and two RBIs.
Rylie Bennett had two hits for Walla Walla and Emily Henard drove in a pair of runs.
Bennett, Hopkins, Makayia Anderson, and Noland — the top four hitters in the Warrior lineup — scored two runs apiece.
WWCC pitcher Haylee Brown threw five innings of one-hit ball. She walked four and struck out six.
Walla Walla held an 8-2 lead after three-and-a-half innings of game two. Hopkins and Macie Plischke hit solo home runs in the third and fourth innings, respectively, and Noland belted a grand slam that capped a six-run fourth.
The Tritons scored 10 times in the bottom of the fourth to take a 12-8 lead.
The Warriors responded with five runs in the fifth inning and 15 more in the sixth. Hopkins commenced the sixth-inning scoring with a three-run homer.
Noland and Hopkins drove in six runs each for WWCC. Anderson and Heidi Heytvelt joined Noland and Anderson in the three-hit parade.
Walla Walla plays a doubleheader today at Skagit Valley at noon.
