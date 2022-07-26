Let the debates begin.
The Preseason All-Pac-12 football team was announced Tuesday, July 26, and just one Washington Husky — sixth-year offensive tackle Jaxson Kirkland — earned first-team honors.
Fifth-year junior edge Zion Tupuola-Fetui was selected to the second team, while linebackers Edefuan Ulofoshio and Carson Bruener, wide receiver Jalen McMillan and all-purpose/special teams player Giles Jackson received honorable mention status.
Meanwhile, defending Pac-12 champion Utah and USC led the way with six first-team selections apiece.
The 6-foot-7, 310-pound Kirkland — who declared for the 2022 NFL draft, then withdrew after requiring ankle surgery and returned to UW — was an All-Pac-12 first-team performer at left tackle in both 2020 and 2021.
After starting 39 games across the last four seasons, Kirkland will look to anchor an improved offensive line that massively underperformed last fall.
The Portland native and son of former Husky captain and offensive lineman Dean Kirkland will represent UW at Friday’s Pac-12 Media Day in Los Angeles as well.
As for Tupuola-Fetui, questions surround whether the Pearl City, Hawaii, product can return to his 2020 form — when “ZTF” registered 13 tackles, seven sacks and three forced fumbles in just four games, leading the nation in sacks per game (1.75) and forced fumbles per game (0.75).
After tearing his Achilles tendon in April 2021, the 6-4, 241-pound Tupuola-Fetui produced just eight tackles and a sack in five games last fall.
Ulofoshio may be considered UW’s defensive captain, but the fifth-year junior and former walk-on may also miss some or all of the upcoming season with an undisclosed offseason injury.
The 6-foot-1, 230-pound linebacker led the Huskies with 47 tackles and added four passes defended, two fumble recoveries, one forced fumble and a sack (in four games) in 2020.
He finished third on the team with 51 tackles, despite playing in just six games, last fall.
In Ulofoshio’s absence, Bruener made the most of his opportunity — contributing 70 tackles, two forced fumbles, 1.5 sacks and an interception as a second-year freshman in 2021. He’ll compete with sixth-year transfers Cam Bright (Pittsburgh) and Kristopher Moll (UAB) for starting reps on the second level this season.
Likewise, McMillan led UW with 470 receiving yards, while adding 39 catches and three scores, as a second-year freshman — but his workload should increase in a more pass-friendly offense this fall.
The same can be said of Jackson, who has returned a pair of kicks for touchdowns in his college career.
Former UW linebacker Jackson Sirmon, who transferred to Cal this offseason, was named to the Preseason All-Pac-12 first team Tuesday after leading the Huskies with 92 tackles in 2021.
In Kalen DeBoer’s debut season at UW, the Huskies kick off fall camp on the morning of Aug. 4. They’ll open the 2022 season at home against Kent State on Sept. 3.
