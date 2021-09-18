COLLEGE PLACE — Corban University's No. 23-ranked men's soccer team used three second-half goals to knock off Walla Walla, 4-0, here Friday, Sept. 17.
The four Corban goals matched the fewest allowed by WWU this season, as Wolves goalkeeper Kudzai Mhondiwa registered 10 saves.
c before pulling away in the second period.
WWU continues its homestand Sunday, welcoming in the Bushnell University, with the start schedule at 1 p.m.
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.