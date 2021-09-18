COLLEGE PLACE — Corban University's No. 23-ranked men's soccer team used three second-half goals to knock off Walla Walla, 4-0, here Friday, Sept. 17.

The four Corban goals matched the fewest allowed by WWU this season, as Wolves goalkeeper Kudzai Mhondiwa registered 10 saves.

c before pulling away in the second period.

WWU continues its homestand Sunday, welcoming in the Bushnell University, with the start schedule at 1 p.m.

Hector writes stories about local sports, helps produce the daily section and updates the web site. A lifelong sports nut having grown up in Maryland, he joined the U-B with more than 15 years experience in journalism.

