SPOKANE — Addison Dobbs tied things up for the Walla Walla University men's soccer team in the 18th minute of its season opener Thursday. Sept. 1, but Whitworth answered with six unanswered goals by the time regulation was over to beat the Wolves in a 7-1 decision.
Whitworth wound up outshooting the Wolves, 44-3, forcing WWU goalie Diego Molina to make 13 saves.
The Wolves fell behind in the sixth minute before Dobbs scored a breakaway goal, avoiding the Whitworth keeper with a shot off his right foot from the center of the box.
Whitworth then took the lead for good at the 25th minute, and though the Wolves went to intermission only down 2-1, the match fell apart in the second half.
The Wolves next play a scrimmage Wednesday, Sept. 7, in Omak, Washington, at Wenatchee Valley College before hosting Whitworth a week later for a rematch.
