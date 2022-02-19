The Northwest Athletic Conference Eastern Region-leading Walla Walla Community College women's basketball team riddled visiting North Idaho with 49 second-half points and rolled to a 90-61 rout of the Cardinals the afternoon of Saturday, Feb. 19, at the Dietrich Dome.
WWCC improved to 8-2 in league and 15-4 overall with Saturday's triumph.
“I liked how we bounced back after losing Wednesday," Warriors coach Bobbi Hazeltine said. "Tonight’s effort was how we need to play every game.”
Four of the Warriors' five starters achieved double-figure scoring in the game led by the 19 points of Brie Holecek. Miaja Mills added 13 points to the WWCC total, Taycee Harper had 12, and Kortney Trappett contributed 10 points.
Walla Walla led 41-33 at halftime before taking control of the contest with a 16-5 run in the first 4:22 of the third quarter. Trappett commenced the surge with a 3-point field goal, off a Mills' assist, at the 9:05 mark and Holecek finished it with a trey, assisted by Makayla Debry, with 5:38 on the clock.
Harper made two free throws with 25 second left in the period to extend the Warriors' lead to 20, 67-47.
WWCC took a pair of 31-point leads in the fourth quarter. Emma Scudder's layin, set up by a Hollie Ziegler pass, made it 86-55, and Ziegler benefited from an Emmie Ogden assist at the 1:24 mark that brought the score to 88-57.
Scudder gave Walla Walla its biggest lead of the contest, 90-57, on another in-close bucket with 51 seconds to go.
“Our defensive effort was really good," Hazeltine said. “Kortney held their leading scorer (Pimperton) to 3 points. She played so well today.”
The Warriors host Treasure Valley Monday at 2 p.m.
