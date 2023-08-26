OLYMPIA — Three first-half goals powered Walla Walla Community College to a 3-0 victory over South Puget Sound in a Northwest Athletic Conference women's soccer match on Saturday, Aug. 26.
Chowder Bailey scored two goals and Abby Williams added another for the victorious Warriors - who outshot their hosts 19-2. Walla Walla put 14 of its shots on net.
Bailey tallied her first goal, an unassisted effort, at the 4:01 mark of the opening half. She scored her second goal, assisted by Maya Johnson, at 22:53.
Williams netted her goal with 43 minutes and six seconds elapsed off an assist by Chloe Bafus.
The triumph improved WWCC's record to 2-1-1 and dropped SPSCC to 1-2.
Walla Walla's next NWAC counter is Thursday when it hosts Tacoma.
College men's soccer
WWCC 0, SOUTH PUGET SOUND 0: Walla Walla Community College, despite a 14-9 advantage in shots, and South Puget Sound played to a 0-0 tie in Northwest Athletic Conference men's soccer action on Saturday, Aug. 26, in Olympia.
The Warriors, ranked second in the NWAC preseason coaches poll, are 1-0-2 on the season.
SPSCC is 1-1-1.
Both teams booted six corner kicks in the match. WWCC kicked four in the first half and the Clippers had five of theirs after intermission.
Walla Walla proved to be the more aggressive side. The Warriors were whistled for 10 fouls, nine in the second half, compared with six for South Puget Sound.
WWCC hosts Pierce on Monday at 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.