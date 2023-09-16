Nathan Alvarado and Soren Hanson scored two goals apiece as Walla Walla Community College registered a 7-1 victory over Treasure Valley in a Northwest Athletic Conference men's soccer match on Saturday, Sept. 16, in Ontario, Oregon.
The Warriors, tied for fourth in the latest NWAC coaches poll, are now 3-0 in league play and 4-0-4 overall after busting a tight match open with five second-half goals.
WWCC's Emanuel Brambila scored the contest's first goal - an unassisted effort with nine minutes gone in the opening half.
The Chuckars equalized before Walla Walla's Danny Franco put the visitors up for keeps in the 43rd minute off an assist from Evan Dickinson.
WWCC torched the Treasure Valley net with four goals over a 10-minute stretch in the second half. Alvarado and Hanson started the barrage with unassisted goals in the 47th and 54th minutes, respectively. Hanson, assisted by Ricardo Contreras, scored in the 56th minute and Alvarado made it 6-1 a minute after that.
The Warriors' Angel Cortez ended the scoring in the 76th minute.
WHITMAN 3, PUGET SOUND 2: Edwin Romero ignited a late Blues counter attack which concluded with a Lucas McAllister goal with only four seconds remaining on the clock in Tacoma, lifting the Whitman College men's soccer team to a thrilling 3-2 Northwest Conference win over Puget Sound on Saturday afternoon.
McAllister's game winner came after a failed attempt by Willamette (1-2, 0-1 NWC) to convert on a free kick in front of the Whitman goal. Romero raced down the field with the ball and found Christian Gomez in the attacking half. Gomez played McAllister who one-timed his shot past Bearcat keeper Ryan Saunders just in the nick of time.
The goal came after Whitman had surrendered two goals before halftime. Romero scored midway through on an assist from Sawyer Valero, then Valero scored a goal of his own in the 34th minute to carry Whitman to a 2-0 lead at halftime.
Marko Babiak brought the Loggers back quickly. He scored goals in the 49th and 57th minutes to level the scoreline. UPS had its own shot to win the game after drawing a free kick in the final moments, but the Loggers couldn't convert and the rest was history.
College women's soccer
PUGET SOUND 2, WHITMAN 0: The Blues surrendered an early goal in each half en route to a 2-0 loss in Tacoma on Saturday afternoon at Baker Stadium.
The game was the Northwest Conference opener for both teams and drops the Blues to 1-2-2 overall with the Loggers improving to 3-2 on the season.
"It is always tough to give up an early goal," Blues coach Michelle Voiland said. "I thought the team did very well to remain calm and play our game. It was a solid performance and we can build off of it moving forward."
UPS had the lionshare of chances on goal with Hannah Hagler coming up with five saves on 12 Logger shots. Hagler played nearly the entire match before being spelled for Emily Badgley with just over six minutes remaining.
Megan Schellhase posted three saves in the shutout win for the Loggers.
The first goal came inside of the opening 10 minutes when Rylee MacLennan found Ava Cholakian who scored past Hagler. Hagler and the Blues posted a clean sheet for the remainder of the first half but the Loggers struck again quickly as the second half got underway. In the 48th minute, Kya Scott gave her team some insurance, scoring on an assist from Sienna Kloss.
College volleyball
WHITMAN 3, WILLAMETTE 0: Nicole Kelly and Kenzie Martinez both delivered double doubles and the Whitman College women's volleyball team continued its impressive start to the Northwest Conference, sweeping its opponent for the second straight night, this time a 25-17, 25-18, 25-19 win over Willamette on Saturday at the Sherwood Center.
Kelly posted match highs of 16 kills and 13 digs for the Blues who improved to 2-0 in conference play, their best start since 2016. Martinez added 12 kills and 12 digs and Lilli Thompson delivered a match-high four blocks. Whitman as a team was efficient as ever, committing only eight total errors and hitting at a .333 clip.
Olivia Cadien and Katey Cremer both posted a team-high 12 kills for the Bearcats with Cadien adding seven digs.
The opening set saw Martinez drill three straight kills as part of a 7-2 mid-set run. Lola Folk then got in on the action, posting back-to-back kills to extend the Whitman lead to 14-9. Kelly added consecutive kills of her own and the Blues ran away with the opening set win.
The Blues were on top of the Bearcats from the get-go in set two. Thompson posted a solo block then added two straight kills to help Whitman to an early 7-3 lead. Leading by six points, Whitman went on a 4-0 run to double up Willamette with an 18-9 score and won going away.
The Blues had a bit of trouble closing out the match in set three, needing to withstand a late Bearcat run to clinch the set and the sweep.
CORBAN UNIVERSITY 3, WALLA WALLA UNIVERSITY 0: The Wolves were defeated in a Cascade Collegiate Conference match on the Walla Walla Community College court, finished off in three sets with scores of 25-6, 25-10, 25-10.
The Wolves saw their league record so far this season drop to 0-7.
Leading the Wolves in kills were both Jocelyn Curiel Ruiz and Femke Eising, each finishing the match with five, while Danielle Faamausili had 13 assists as Eising and Celeste Santellano each made six digs.
WALLA WALLA COMMUNITY COLLEGE 3, OLYMPIC 0: The Warriors made short work of their third match in Olympia at the two-day Northwest Athletic Conference Crossover hosted by South Puget Sound C.C.
College cross country
WHITMAN AT PACIFIC LUTHERAN INVITATIONAL: The Whitman College cross country teams took to the course again with nearly every runner posting a personal best in Tacoma at the PLU Invitational on Saturday morning. The men's team placed fourth in the 8K with the women's squad finishing seventh in the 6K race.
The men's squad ran a solid race with impressive mile split times across the board. Gabe Wasserman and Reilly McVay led the Blues both with top 20 finishes. Wasserman placed 14th overall, running the race in 25:46.20 with a mile split time of 5:11. McVay placed 18th with his 5:13 split time helping him finish at 25:56.40. Jack McManus cracked the top 25 with a split time of 5:16 (26:09.70).
The women's race saw the runners having to deal with a hot and dusty course. The Blues were without Dori Buttleman but her teammates stepped up. First year runner Colleen Murata was the top finisher for Whitman, cracking the top 20 at 17th. She ran the race in 23:38.60 with a 6:20 mile pace. Lucy Hennessy was next to cross the finish line, running the race at a solid 6:26 mile pace and finishing 26th with a race time of 23:59.90. Two more runners cracked the top 50 in Payton Davies (25:04.40, 6:43) and Annika Swartz (25:44.80, 6:54).
The Blues are next in action when they host the Whitman Open in Walla Walla on Saturday, Sept. 30.
College golf
WHITMAN AT PACIFIC INVITATIONAL: Both the Whitman College men's and women's golf teams are in second place after day one of the Pacific Invitational in Banks, Oregon, at the Quail Golf Course.
On the men's side, first year Mason Remington opened his collegiate career with a tournament low four under par 68, leading the Blues to second at the half way mark.
Linfield's one under par total of 287 leads Whitman by four shots. Alex Knox and Ben Sweet both shot one over par 73s and Parker Krovisky's 77 rounded out the four scoring spots for the Blues.
George Fox University looms two shots behind Whitman at 293 and Pacific University's 299 was the other team to break the 300 mark. Eight of nine NWC teams are participating in the event.
On the women's side, Malaina Sidhu shot 78, one of only two scores below 80. The leader individually is Nikki Tabios, four shots clear of Sidhu with her 74.
Pacific leads the tournament after round one with a team score of 330. Six back at 336, the Blues other scoring came from Ellena Jeong (81), Cindy Luo (87) and Beatrice Archer (90). The Whitworth Pirates are two back of Whitman with a team score of 338.
