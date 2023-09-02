In the team's final match of the weekend, the Whitman College women's soccer team played to a 1-1 draw with Luther College on Saturday afternoon at the Whitman Athletic Complex.
The draw leaves the Blues with an undefeated record after opening weekend at 1-0-1. Luther (0-0-2) earns its second draw in as many matches to open the season.
The Blues opened the scoring with Lindsey Honhart's goal in the 30th minute. Lise Arrouye's strike on goal ricocheted off a defender to Honhart's feet. She collected the ball and slotted it into the far post past Norse keeper Elsa Queoff.
Honhart nearly netted another with just under seven minutes to play in the first half. She beat her defender to the bi-line and ripped a ball which was parried down and collected by Queoff.
The equalizer came in the 61st minute. The Norse earned a corner kick which was played central to the foot of Maggie Hollar. The forward bent a shot that tailed into the far post just beyond the outstretched arm of Hanna Lynch in net.
A spirited final 20 minutes saw both teams with excellent goal scoring opportunities but the scoresheet remained clean over that stretch.
The Blues return to action next weekend hosting UC Santa Cruz on Saturday, Sept. 8 and Corban the following day.
Volleyball
CAL LUTHERAN 3, WHITMAN 2: No further details are available.
NORTHWEST UNVIERSITY 3, WALLA WALLA UNIVERSITY 0: Despite the loss, WWU newcomer Natalia Jimenez had a good night leading the Wolves in kills with five for the match in College Place.
Final scores were 25-13, 25-13 and 25-10.
Setter Danielle Faamausili also had an impressive night earning herself two kills to go along with her seven assists and seven digs, and both Lauren Moody and Femke Eising had two kills.
