A pair of first-half goals elevated Walla Walla Community College to a 2-0 victory over Spokane in Northwest Athletic Conference women's soccer action on Saturday, September 9, on the WWCC soccer pitch.
The Warriors edged over the .500 mark with Saturday's win. Walla Walla upped its record to 3-2-1.
Spokane, ranked third in the latest NWAC coaches poll, slipped to 1-2-1.
The Warriors tallied their first goal in the 27th minute when Sam Callahan served a ball from the right side of the field to the doorstep of the Sasquatch goal, and Lexi Bott put it into the back of the net.
Chowder Bailey delivered a corner kick from the left side of the pitch in the 32nd minute that Chloe Bafus booted home amid tumult in the Spokane goalie box.
"The girls battled hard all game," Warrior coach Jordan Hacker said. "They displayed a great work rate to defend. Lexi and Chloe played extremely well."
WHITMAN 0, UC SANTA CRUZ 0: The Blues tallied a hard-earned result and kept its undefeated record intact with a 0-0 tie against UC Santa Cruz on Saturday morning at the Whitman Athletic Complex.
Hannah Hagler had a stellar outing in net for the Blues (1-0-2). She posted seven saves and was peppered for much of the game having to deal with 18 UCSC (1-1-1) shots.
The Slugs had a pair of early chances with Hagler smothering the first on a far post shot to her right.
After some good possession by post teams, the best chance of the game to that point came when a UCSC shot bounced off the crossbar in front of the goalmouth but was cleared off the line.
The second half also saw good possession by both squads but ultimately the lionshare of the action was played in Whitman's defensive half. The Blues were equal to the challenge, especially in the final 10 minutes, and kept a clean sheet for the remainder of the match.
College men's soccer
WALLA WALLA COMMUNITY COLLEGE 3, COMMUNITY COLLEGES OF SPOKANE 2: The Warriors forged a 3-0, second-half lead and withstood a late Spokane rally for a 3-2 victory in a Northwest Athletic Conference Eastern Region match on Saturday, September 9, on the WWCC pitch.
WWCC, tied for fourth in the NWAC coaches poll, improved to 2-0-4 on the season and handed the Sasquatch a loss in their season opener.
Walla Walla scored its first goal in the 20th minute. Ricardo Contreras found net off a free kick booted by David Campos.
The Warriors made it 2-0 at the 61-minute mark when Contreras kicked a pass from midfield to a transitioning Kevin Jimenez, who extricated himself from a Sasquatch defender and finished a 1-on-1 face off with CCS goalie Vitor Gondim.
WWCC's final goal was a straight-on strike off the cleat of Nathan Alvarado from 25 yards away in the 74th minute.
Spokane made things interesting with goals in the 79th and 89th minutes, but the Warriors managed to escape with the triumph.
"The guys set the tone early on," Walla Walla coach Casey Collins said. "They did what we asked them to do. We need to learn how to finish a collegiate soccer match.
"This is the first time since the NWAC friendlies (in late August) that we've scored three goals," Collins said, "so we'll take it."
College volleyball
WHITMAN, AT EAST TEXAS BAPTIST INVITATIONAL: The Blues scored a huge comeback win to beat Hendrix College in five sets in the team's final match of the ETBU Invitational on Saturday at Ornelas Gymnasium. The victory earned the Blues a split after losing to Hardin-Simmons earlier in the day.
The Blues won a thrilling first set in the opener, but could not sustain the momentum in a four set loss to Hardin-Simmons with scores of 26-28, 25-20, 25-15, 25-12.
Bella Vickers and Jackie Zapanta again led the way for Whitman (1-6) who rallied from nine points down in its opening set win. Vickers posted a team-high eight kills with Zapanta adding 17 digs, also a team high. Kenzie Martinez added seven kills and 10 digs.
Liz Underwood and Kat Martinez delivered match-highs of 17 kills and 18 digs, respectively, for the Cowgirls.
HSU looked prime to take the early set lead in the match after a 6-0 run put them up 20-12. The Blues stopped the bleeding with a Navi Islam-Zwart kill, igniting a run of nine unanswered points to put them up 23-21.
The Blues had four set points late in the set before Vickers closed the door with a kill for the win.
Whitman was unable to ride that momentum, dropping the next three sets and the match.
The Blues then capped the Invitational with a stellar five-set comeback victory over the Warriors with scores at 23-25, 27-29, 27-25, 25-16, 15-9.
Sage King and Martinez both had monster games for the Blues. King delivered a match-high 19 kills while tallying 21 digs. Martinez also posted a double double with 13 kills and 17 digs.
Jackie Zapanta added a team and career-high 24 digs with Lilli Thompson and Lola Folk both chipping in five blocks.
Camryn Presely led the Warriors with 16 kills and Lauren Rothe added a match-high 27 digs
The Blues lost the opening two sets by the slimmest of margins and nearly saw Hendrix send them home with a sweep. The Warriors took a commanding lead at 18-12 after back-to-back kills from Catalina Williams and seemed poised to complete the sweep. Whitman had other ideas, however, as King drilled consecutive kills as part of a 9-0 run to help the Blues stay alive.
Whitman rode that momentum into a dominant set four win. The Blues led by eight after a Martinez ace then closed the set with a 6-1 run to send the match to a deciding fifth set.
Set five saw the teams trade points early. Whitman then took control with a 4-0 run to take a 9-5 lead. Nicole Kelly delivered back-to-back kills in the run, then closed the door with a kill for the final point.
OREGON TECH 3, WALLA WALLA UNIVERSITY 1: The Wolves started the match in Klamath Falls, Oregon, on a positive note but ended up still winless so far this season after falling with scores at 21-25, 25-10, 25-13, 25-21.
Kaelyn Halili, Natalia Jimenez and Femke Eising each finished the match with a team-best 10 kills for the Wolves while Lauren Moody served three aces, and Danielle Faamausili dished 21 assists.
Femke also made two blocks, and Jimenez added 12 digs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.