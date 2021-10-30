SALEM, Ore. - Rowan Calvert scored the gamewinner with under a minute to play as the Whitman College men's soccer team took down Willamette 2-1 for a crucial Northwest Conference win the afternoon of Saturday, Oct. 30.
The win brings Whitman to within a point of the Bearcats for the second in the league standings with two games to play and keeps the Blues in the hunt for their second conference title in four years. Both teams are looking to catch Pacific Lutheran who currently sits atop the standings.
Calvert's gamewinner was made possible after Noa Taylor scored the equalizer in the 80th minute. After a scoreless first 45 minutes, Willamette took the lead just moments after the second half kickoff with an unassisted goal from Sean Kim. With the Blues nearly 10 minutes away from being shutout and seeing their conference title hopes dashed, Taylor came up with his big goal to level the score.
The match appeared destined for overtime, but Jacob Barsher served a perfect ball to Calvert's head who directed his shot past Bearcat keeper Pierluca Carnovale with only 46 seconds remaining on the clock.
Colby Ramsey was solid in net for the Blues (12-4, 8-4 NWC), allowing only the one goal while posting four saves. Carnovale made five saves in goal for Willamette.
With every game a must win, Whitman retakes the field on Sunday at Linfield. Kickoff is slated for 2:30 p.m.
