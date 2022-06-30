In what would be a seismic blow to the Pac-12, Southern California and UCLA are in talks to leave the conference for the Big Ten by 2024, according to multiple reports.
College sports reporter Jon Wilner first disclosed that the schools “are planning to leave for the Big Ten as early as 2024,” though the move has not been finalized.
The Athletic’s Nicole Auerbach added Big Ten presidents and athletic directors held a meeting Wednesday night, June 29, to discuss the topic.
ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported the move “is essentially done,” and that a news conference to formally announce the move is expected in the next 24 hours.
The Pac-12’s current media rights contracts with Fox and ESPN also are set to expire in 2024.
The decision by the Los Angeles schools — two of the NCAA’s most decorated athletic programs — comes almost a year after Oklahoma and Texas formally accepted invitations to join the Southeastern Conference in July 2025.
The Big Ten would become the first conference to stretch from the Atlantic to the Pacific and would build on previous expansion into the nation’s largest media markets.
Big Ten leadership, including the council of presidents and chancellors, would still have to sign off on extending an invitation to the two schools.
The Big Ten has expanded twice in recent years, with Nebraska joining in 2011 and Maryland and Rutgers in 2014.
The Pac-12 has won more NCAA championships in team sports than any other conference in history. UCLA and USC are second and third, respectively, among colleges with the most NCAA championships.
The Pac-12’s current membership has been the same since 2011, when Colorado and Utah joined.
Washington and Washington State have been members of the Pacific Conference since 1915 and 1917, respectively.
