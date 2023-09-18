Dan Beebe, one of Walla Walla High School’s most well-known alumni (Class of 1975) with his 42-year career in big-time college athletics — Big 12 Conference commissioner from 2007-11 — joins folks around his hometown upset by the impending demise of the Pac-12 as we know it after more than a century.
The haste in which all but two Pac-12 schools, Washington State University and Oregon State, have abandoned ship over the last seven months has shocked a lot of folks around the Walla Walla Valley area.
Much of this community is connected to Pac-12 schools including WSU, up north in Pullman, or the University of Washington, over in Seattle — whether having taken classes there, had family or friends on campus at some time, or just adopted the Cougars or the Huskies as their team.
Beebe, back in Walla Walla now at the helm of his consulting firm, never lost his loyalty to the premier Pacific Northwest college sports league.
“Having grown up here and following Pac-12 sports in my youth, and also having worked 42 years in college athletics, it’s very disappointing to see what’s going on,” Beebe said.
The Pac-12 dates back to 1915, and has been home to UW sports as well as Oregon and Oregon State every year since — WSU joined the third year of its existence.
Beebe was a football standout while at Wa-Hi, an offensive lineman who was then on the now-defunct Walla Walla Community College team for a couple of years before wrapping up his playing days with two more seasons at California State Polytechnic University, Pomona.
Law school followed with Beebe graduating in 1982 and then passing his Washington State Bar Exam, but his career would be college sports for more than four decades.
As the Big 12 commissioner, 2007-11, Beebe was already dealing with conference realignment issues.
“The Pac-10 tried to take six of our schools away in 2010,” Beebe said. “I thought it was wrong then for widespread conferences, in terms of the welfare for student-athletes and their families.
“I think it’s a tough state of affairs in these conference that there’s been this consolidation that I think is not good for student-athlete welfare.”
This year has seen the Pac-12 fall victim to realignment.
“These kinds of decisions were made primarily for the sake of money and not for the welfare of student-athletes who would be in the college space under more media scrutiny, legal challenges, governmental intervention,” Beebe said. “I would say that’s what’s happened.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.