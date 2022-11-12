TUKWILA, Wash. — A tie-breaking goal in the 92nd minute by the Walla Walla Community College men's soccer team Friday, Nov. 11, lifted the Warriors to a thrilling 2-1 upset of reigning Northwest Athletic Conference champ Highline at the 2022 tournament semifinals in Tukwila, Washington, at Starfire Stadium.
The Warriors (16-3-3 record) are back at it Sunday, Nov. 13, in Tukwila for the NWAC title as they take on Columbia Basin. Action is scheduled to start at 4:30 p.m.
WWCC is in the NWAC title match for the first time since 2012, and looks for its second ever championship in program history after winning in 2008.
The 2022 Warriors are coming off an exciting victory Friday.
Antonio Rossi tallied the winning goal just a couple minutes into the first overtime period, scoring off an assist from teammate Julio Tapia.
The other Warriors goal had come in the seventh minute, with Ricardo Contreras feeding Osvaldo Moreno for a 1-0 lead.
Warriors goalie Ryan Solis wound up working all 91:12, finishing with 10 saves.
The Warriors continued to shock the NWAC, having previously defeating North Region champs Peninsula on the road last week.
They prevailed Friday despite Highline recording a 26-10 shot advantage as well as an 11-3 edge in corner kicks.
Highline tied the match up at 1-1 in the 39th minute and continued to push offensively into the second half but hit multiple posts while Solis made incredible denies, including a number of potentially game-saving stops.
In the overtime period, the Warriors jumped out of the gate as Tapia found Rossi open on a cross.
Rossi made no mistake, sending Walla Walla to victory.
