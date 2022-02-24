Kaylie McCracken delivered a double-double with game highs of 20 points and 12 rebounds, Korin Baker chipped in 17 points of her own and the No. 6 Whitman College women’s basketball team raced away from George Fox, 64-50, on the night of Thursday, Feb. 24, to advance the championship game of the Northwest Conference Tournament.
The “Whiteout” crowd was in full effect to watch the Blues (25-1) pull away late and advance to a finals match up with Pacific (OR) this Saturday.
Ella Roberts led the Bruins with 15 points and five rebounds, and Rachel Parks added eight points and six rebounds.
It was a slow start for both teams, but it were the Blues whose defense was sharp from start. Parks’ layup was the only points for the Bruins through nearly the first eight minutes as Whitman built a 11-2 first quarter lead. Baker hit from the floor, then converted an and-one layup to help her team to the early lead. George Fox regrouped as Roberts hit from the floor and Parks connected from three to make it a six-point game. McCracken scored though as time expired to give the Blues a 17-7 lead after one quarter.
The second quarter was a reversal of the first 10 minutes. Erin Yoshitake hit a 3-pointer and Jenna Lacey converted a three-point play as the Bruins shaved the deficit to 20-17 with 6:21 to play. Sydney Abbott scored to push the lead back up to seven points, but back-to-back three pointers from Roberts helped whittle the Blues lead to only one point by halftime.
The third quarter saw the Bruins come all the way back and take the lead. Roberts scored to give her team a 33-32 lead, then Alyssa Wells drained a three pointer to put George Fox up 36-32 with 3:45 to play. In what may have turned the tides, Kaelan Shamseldin drained a game-tying 3-pointer late in the quarter to snatch the momentum away from the Bruins.
Whitman poured it on in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Bruins 26-12 to win going away. The Blues opened the period on a 10-2 run highlighted by another Shamseldin three pointer. McCracken and Baker then both went to work in the post, each scoring in the paint to push the lead to 54-44 with 4:21 to play. Shamseldin nailed her third three ball with just over two minutes remaining to make it a 12-point ballgame as the Blues punched their ticket to the NWC Championship.
The Blues and Boxers will square off for the NWC title and the league’s automatic NCAA Tournament bid this Saturday, Feb. 26, 7 p.m. at the Sherwood Center.
