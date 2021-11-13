SPOKANE — The Whitman College women's basketball team swept weekend action up here at the Whit Classic.
Friday, Nov. 12, saw Kaylie McCracken led a well-balanced Whitman performance with 16 points and 10 rebounds and the No. 4-ranked Blues took down Montana Western.
McCracken also had four blocks and shot a perfect 8-8 from the line for the Blues (4-0 record). Kaelen Shamseldin added 14 points on 4-8 shooting from beyond the arc and Korin Baker scored 12 points and grabbed eight rebounds. The story of the game was Whitman's size leading to second chance points and the Blues grabbing 20 offensive rebounds.
Brynley Fitzgerald was the offense for the Bulldogs with a game-high 26 points on 9-18 shooting.
Despite the blowout win for Whitman, the Bulldogs hung around for much of the first half and only trailed by six points at halftime. The Blues were hot early though as buckets from Shaira Young and Shamseldin gave them a 12-5 lead with 5:41 to play in the first quarter. Montana Western stayed in the game with hot shooting from beyond the arc as three balls from Sydney Sheridan and Natali Denning kept the game close.
Whitman pushed the lead to eight points early in the second quarter. Baker's jumper put the Blues up 25-18 and Shamseldin responded to Fitzgerald's layup with a three pointer and Whitman led 28-20 with 6:57 to play. The Bulldogs responded with a 9-2 run capped by a Jenni Webber three pointer to make it a one-point game, but a three pointer from Macy Hampton as the half wound down helped the Blues to a 40-34 halftime lead.
The Blues grabbed their first double digit lead early in the third quarter. The Bulldogs again responded, going on a 10-3 run capped by an and-one three point play from Fitzgerald and it was back to only a one-point Whitman lead. The Blues regrouped quickly as Hampton and Caira Young drained back-to-back threes to help their team go up 60-50 with 2:19 to play. Carly Martin's late three pointer pushed the lead to 13 points heading to the fourth quarter.
Whitman made the mountain too tall to climb early in the fourth. Martin again drained a three pointer before McCracken's bucket put the Blues up 16 with 5:49 remaining in the game.
Back at it here Saturday, McCracken delivered her third double double in as many games and the Blues used a big first quarter to power past Southern Oregon, 74-69.
McCracken's 24 points and 12 rebounds were both season highs. Korin Baker scored 13 points on a near perfect 6-7 from the floor before fouling out and Sydney Abbott and Kaelan Shamseldin added 11 and 10 points, respectively.
Whitman struggled from the floor in the second and fourth quarters but still shot 44% for the game and forced the Raiders into a poor 30% shooting night. The Blues, in large part due to McCracken's dominance, had their way in the paint to the tune of a 34-20 point differential.
The Blues led by 14 points after one quarter in part due to a 9-0 run midway through the period. Four players contributed, led by Shamseldin's three pointer and Whitman led 17-7 with 3:25 to play. Shamseldin helped close the quarter with a three pointer and the Blues took a solid lead into the second quarter.
Whitman extended the lead to as many as 15 points, first on a bucket from Baker and later on another from McCracken to put the Blues up 34-19 with 3:38 to play. Southern Oregon did not let the game slip away however. Whitman cooled off and would not hit a shot until Taylor Chambers nailed a three pointer as time expired. Meanwhile, SOU reeled off 10 straight points led by a pair of buckets each from Brianna Phiakhamngon and Mia Wilmot and took a 38-29 deficit into the locker room.
Abbott would make her presence known in the third quarter. She scored on Whitman's first possession and made two more buckets as part of a run that put her team ahead 50-33 with 5:17 to play. The lead swelled to as many as 19 points but the Raiders again rallied and cut their deficit to a manageable 11 points.
SOU made a big push in the final period. Led by Kami Walk's back-to-back three pointers, the Raiders shaved the lead to five points with 4:31 to play. Walk then went a perfect 6-6 on three trips to the free throw line to make it a 70-68 score with 2:45 remaining, but a huge three pointer from Shamseldin reversed the tide and the Blues held on for the win.
Whitman returns to the court next Saturday, Nov. 20 when they pay a visit to the Lone Star state to play Austin College. Tipoff is set for 4:30 p.m. CT (2:30 p.m. PT).
