AUSTIN, Texas — Kaylie McCracken led all scorers with 23 points on 9-13 shooting to lead the No. 4 Whitman College women’s basketball team to its most dominant win of the season, an 89-51 victory at Austin College on the afternoon of Saturday, Nov. 20.
The Blues overwhelmed the Kangaroos in the paint (52-17) en route to improving to 4-0. Kaelan Shamseldin scored 16 points on 6-11 shooting and Korin Baker added 10 points on 5-8 shooting to help their team shoot nearly 50% from the floor.
Natalie McCoy led Austin with 12 points and Katy Pool added 10 points and six rebounds.
Whitman set the tone in the first quarter, opening the game on a 12-2 run and leading by 16 heading to the second quarter. Shamseldin scored eight of her points in the opening 10 minutes, the last a bucket on a three-pointer with 3:16 to play to give the Blues a 21-9 lead.
The lead continued to swell as the Blues doubled up Austin in scoring in the period. Elena McHargue’s three pointer with 4:17 to play put the Blues up 39-18, their first lead over 20 points. Natalie Lundberg’s layup extended the lead to 25 points and Whitman headed to the locker room up 45-19.
Every player on the Whitman bench saw action as the second half proved to be just a formality. The teams played each other even in the third quarter but the Blues raced away in the fourth, outscoring the Kangaroos 19-9.
Shaira Young contributed eight points and a game-high seven assists off the bench and McCracken and Sydney Abbott shared game-high honors with six rebounds.
Whitman closes its two-game Texas trip on Monday when it visits UT Dallas. Tipoff is set for 5:30 p.m. CT (3:30 p.m. PT).
