McMINNVILLE, Ore. — Nikola Trifunovic hit a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 37 seconds left Thursday, Feb. 24, lifting the fourth-seeded Whitman College men’s basketball team to an 82-79 upset victory at frontrunner Linfield in their Northwest Conference postseason championship tournament semifinal.
The Blues (12-13) advanced to the title game Saturday, Feb. 26, with a shot at the conference’s automatic national tournament bid.
They bested Linfield with four Whitman players accounting for all their offense as Xzavier Lino had a game-high 23 points, teammates Walter Lum and Jai Deshpande each had 21, Trifunovic 17.
They went to halftime only down 43-42, and continued challenging Linfield before prevailing on the clutch basket by Trifunovic.
