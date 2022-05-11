National champion Whitman College swimmer Tanner Filion always keeps his body and mind in shape for the season.
His 2021-22 season just ended less than two months ago, March 19, at the NCAA Division III Championships in Indianapolis with a record-breaking victory in the 200-yard backstroke, not to mention a second-place finish in the 100 backstroke as well as seventh place in the 200 freestyle.
But he hasn't really stopped during the offseason.
"Now, I'm in full ultimate Frisbee mode until the end of the year, so for swimming, I'll probably just lift like three times a week," Filion said. "Then once summer hits I'll start lifting really heavy, like five or six times a week. And then I also rock climb almost every day, which is just good for upper body work.
"We start our swim season in September, so I'll probably just start touching the water in July or August. But until then, I'll just really focus on running and cardio and lifting, just to give my body a break from being in the water all the time."
His national championship was the result of more than just one tremendous season at Whitman.
Filion was the 2019-2020 Northwest Conference Male Freshman Swimmer of the Year, making the All-Conference First Team in three events.
Even when his sophomore season was reduced to four meets by the COVID-19 pandemic, the College Swimming & Diving Coaches Association of America named Filion an All-American.
Whitman swimming coach Jennifer Blomme saw potential in Filion before the native of Boulder, Colorado, started achieving collegiate accolades.
"He is one of the hardest workers I have ever coached — and I don't just mean the effort he puts out every day," she said. "He's also eager to learn, and takes instruction and feedback with gratitude.
"Finally, beyond his talents and achievements, he's also an amazing teammate and leader. He's extremely team-oriented, which is fundamental to our program.
"Even when he was on a recruitment visit and watching the team from the deck, he had learned most people's names and cheered them on from the sidelines."
Swimming has almost always been a big part of his life.
Filion credits his mom, Raili, for teaching him to swim when he was 4 years old.
He soon began competing in a summer league with Meadows Club, a team his grandfather had organized.
"I just practiced every day in the summer," Filion said. "I grew up at that club. Every summer, I spent like 20 hours a day there. It was a blast."
Swimming eventually lured Filion to Walla Walla.
"There were a couple things, the primary one definitely being the (Whitman College) swim team," Filion said. "The culture here is unmatched. I think it's a perfect blend of knowing when to have fun and how to have fun, but also working really hard and knowing when to put your nose to the grindstone — when it's time to get things done."
Filion believes Blomme is responsible for his achievements.
"I would say my team and my coach for sure have helped propel me to get to where I am," he said. "I have the best team in the world. They have my back. They're always supporting me.
"And my coach is just phenomenal. I think she's won 11 Coach of the Year titles the past 20 years she's been at Whitman, so she definitely knows what she's doing. I call her The Goat (Greatest of All-Time). She's like my mom. She makes sure everyone is having their needs met, athletically and academically and socially.
"She's just a great person."
Ah, yes. Academics.
When not swimming to a national championship, Filion is working on his pre-med psychology major.
"I'm coming to school for a reason," Filion said. "I've got to learn, and it's always important to remember that.
"I'm a pre-med psychology major so you can imagine trying to get into medical school's quite a grind. But I actually find that when I'm in season, it's easier to get stuff done and get all my homework done because I have much more of a time crunch and a regimented schedule."
Blomme has seen Filion make the most of his efforts.
"While this year has certainly been spectacular, each of Tanner's three years have had remarkable moments, even 2020-21 when we were very limited by the pandemic," she said. "When we recruited Tanner, his high school backstroke times were solid. They would have probably placed him sixth or seventh in the 100 back in our conference. He hadn't even swum the 200 backstroke before.
"By the end of his first year, he had dropped nearly four seconds in the 100 back, and ended up the conference champion in both the 100 and 200 backstroke events.
"His sophomore year, we weren't on campus in the fall semester due to COVID and the spring had a very abbreviated competition season. Even so, he was swimming some pretty spectacular times. While there was no NCAA championship in 2021, he still posted the seventh fastest 100 backstroke time in the country that year, earning him his first All-American recognition.
"And then this year, as you know, was amazing."
A national championship may not have been in the original plans, but it resulted from his work ethic.
"I think it's really a combination of things," Blomme said. "Physically, as I've said, he just brings 100% effort every single day. That's true in the pool and the weight room, in-season and in the offseason.
"And he keeps working on technique in the water. It's something all swimmers at all levels need to stay mindful of, but it's easy to get complacent and focus more on just training hard. So he's a smart worker too. Mentally, he's got such balance and perspective that keeps him grounded in the most intense and pressure-filled situations."
The support of teammates and the Whitman swimming program has also been important.
"But I also believe the team experience that we have been fortunate enough to forge here at Whitman fuels every one of our swimmers to heights beyond what they might be capable of alone," Blomme said. "While he was our only swimmer entered into the NCAA meet, along with family members he had four teammates choose to spend their spring breaks with him in Indianapolis, watching the meet and cheering him on.
"We also felt the support of the extended Whitman swimming family of teammates back home, alumni all over the country, and former parents of Whitman swimmers watching and reaching out throughout the week. Knowing all those people care about you and want your success as much as you do helps you achieve incredible things."
Filion has relished his journey to a national championship.
"I feel well very blessed and fortunate to have the opportunity to compete, and feel very lucky to have had won," he said. "It's a pretty cool feeling. My freshman year, going to nationals really wasn't even on the table, and now reflecting three years later, being the national champion, it's pretty cool to see how far I've come."
