Mount Hood took advantage of an error and a misplayed fly ball to plate three unearned runs in the first inning and coasted to a 12-3 victory over Walla Walla Community College in the first game of a Northwest Athletic Conference softball doubleheader on Saturday, March 4, at Warrior Field.
The Saints completed the sweep with a 14-6 win in game two.
Mount Hood scored five times in the second inning of the opener and added four unearned tallies in the fifth inning.
Hollie Cunningham smashed a two-run home run for the Warriors in the home first and Rylie Bennett scored WWCC's last game-one run with a second-inning double.
Walla Walla fell behind 9-0 after an inning-and-a-half of the nightcap before rallying for four two-out runs in the fourth. Macie Plischke singled to bring in the first run and Emily Henard socked a three-run dinger to cap the inning.
The Warriors scored single runs in the fourth and fifth frames. Plischke grounded to first to drive in the fourth-inning run and the fifth-inning score crossed the plate on a wild pitch.
WWCC hosts Lower Columbia Sunday at noon.
