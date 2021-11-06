BUTTE, Mont. – Esaias Ford scored 13 points to lead the Walla Walla University men's basketball team here Friday, Nov. 5, and teammate Almonds Sebirokwa added 10 points, but the Wolves ended up with a 79-51 loss at Montana Tech.
The Wolves (0-2 record) went to halftime down 41-21.
They wound up shooting 33.3 percent from the field, and hit 3 of 16 attempts from 3-points range.
Ford shot 5 for 8 from the field and 2 for 2 from deep while Adil Lalji finished with six points and nine rebounds.
The Wolves are scheduled to next play Monday in Cheney at Eastern Washington, with the tipoff at 6 p.m.
