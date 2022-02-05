A monster second-half scoring barrage by the Walla Walla Community College men's basketball team Saturday, Feb. 5, lifted the Warriors to a lopsided Northwest Athletic Conference East Region win over Yakima Valley in a 100-78 rout.
Jake Poulton ended up with a game-high 27 points for the sixth-place Warriors (7-11 overall, 4-4 in the division) while teammate Jander Cline had 22, Josh Gillespie 14, Spencer Wright and Niko Robben each had 11, Covy Kelley 6, Harrison Fletcher 4, Jake Wells 3, Jordan Hymas 2.
They went to halftime with their lead down to 45-41 after Yakima had tallied 10 unanswered points, but the Warriors dominated the rest of the game with 66% shooting from the field.
Having now won three of their last four games, the Warriors are scheduled to next play Wednesday, Feb. 9, in Moses Lake at Big Bend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.