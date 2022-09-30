BOARDMAN, Ore. — McLoughlin High School's varsity boys soccer team lost its Eastern Oregon League match Thursday, Sept. 29, at Riverside High, as the Pioneers ended up with a 3-1 defeat.
The Pioneers (7-2 overall, 3-1 in the league) had jumped ahead on an Angel Castillo goal in the first half, only to see their three-game winning streak end.
They are back at it Saturday, Oct. 1, at Umatilla High.
"We scored first with Angel Castillo taking a few defenders and finding the net," Pioneers coach Jose Garcia said. "Adrian Tinoco had another chance later on but missed — not by much. After that, we fell on their game and played booth ball. That is not our style. Plus we kept loosing the ball in the midfield, making it a bit harder on ourselves.
"I hope this is a good lesson for us to play like a team, learn to trust each other. This game is not a one or two players game. If we trust each other, things can end up better.
"It is good to lose so we can reflect and think how can we change the game. We, as coaches, can’t make decisions. Players on the field make those decisions. Sometimes they are not the best or right ones, but you play the game and make mistakes. That is how teams score.
"Things don’t always go our way. We can have an amazing game and have a bad game. It's not the end of the world. You play a game. The one that hustles and wants it, that is the one who usually end up with the win. Plus it was their field, and as you know home field advantage is most of the times good unless your opponent decides to not let that happen."
