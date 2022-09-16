SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Walla Walla University's men's soccer team battled to pick up its first win this season Friday, Sept. 16, but a Bushnell goal in the 62nd minute handed the Wolves a 2-1 loss.
The Wolves left with the record at 0-3.
Pedro Reyes scored the lone Wolves goal, tying things up in the 17th minute.
Wolves goalie Diego Molina ended up making 10 saves to keep the match close.
The Wolves next play Sunday in Salem, Oregon, at Cordan University.
