Blue Mountain Community College's men's soccer team built a 3-0, second-half lead and withstood a late charge from Walla Walla Community College in a 4-2 victory in Northwest Athletic Conference Eastern Region action the afternoon of Saturday, Oct. 9, on the Warriors' pitch.

The Timberwolves scored two goals in the opening half and added another in half two before WWCC staged its comeback.

Erick Perez collected Walla Walla's first goal on a penalty kick at the 69-minute mark, and Antonio Rossi drew the Warriors within one in the 80th minute off an assist by Brian Martinez.

WWCC, which kept the match close despite a man disadvantage for much of the contest, would draw no closer.

"I was proud of the way the boys battled despite being a man down due to an unjust red card," Warrior coach Casey Collins said. "They were able to keep it a competitive match."

Walla Walla hosts Spokane Wednesday afternoon at 4:15.

