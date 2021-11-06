McMINNVILLE, Ore. — The Whitman College women's soccer team gave up a goal early and a second one late as the Blues opened its final weekend of matches with a 2-1 loss at Linfield in Northwest Conference action on Saturday, Nov. 6.
"That was hands down some of the best soccer we have played all season," said head coach Michelle Voiland. "After conceding an early goal, the team maintained composure and scored right away to even it up. After that we absolutely dominated possession and opportunities in the final third. This continued into the second half. We just needed to put a second ball in the back of the net and finish off the match. They scored off a set piece at the end which was disappointing, but that is soccer. I am so proud of the absolute grit and determination this group brings to every match. We will bring everything we have again tomorrow."
Two goals came in the first 10 minutes beginning with Linfield scoring only 22 seconds after kickoff. Jildou van der Sluis slipped a cross through the Whitman defense which Kamahie Samudio finished past Hanna Lynch in net for the Blues.
Whitman (1-15-2, 1-13-1 NWC) responded in the 10th minute with the equalizer. An errant touch off a Carolina Gonzalez corner kick resulted in an own goal but nevertheless knotted the score at 1-1.
The two teams battled for the next 70-plus minutes with Linfield earning more of the scoring opportunities but Whitman still forcing the hand of the Wildcat defense. Lynch kept a clean sheet for the rest of the first half and Emily Badgley nearly did the same in the second 45 minutes.
It would be Linfield though who would make good on one of their bids on net, doing so in the 86th minute to all but seal the win. Linfield earned a free kick outside the corner of the penalty which van der Sluis stepped up and struck on goal. Badgley got her fingertips to it but the ball made its way to the far side netting for the eventual game winner.
Whitman closes the season on Sunday at Pacific. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.