SALEM, Ore. — The Whitman College men's golf team moved up one spot in the final rankings, finishing sixth as the 2022 Northwest Conference Golf Championships came to a close on Sunday afternoon, April 24, at the Creekside Golf Course.
Alexander Knox was named second team all-Northwest Conference after finding his stride in the final round. He shot seven strokes better than Saturday's opening round to card a 7-over 151, and finished in a tie for 10th in the individual leaderboard.
Katya Kurkoski was the lone, yet stellar, representative from a short-handed Blues women's squad. She placed seventh on the final individual leaderboard and was also named second-team all-conference.
Like Knox, she elevated her game in the final round, carding eight strokes better to finish 20-over 164.
Also for the men, Parker Krovisky kept his pace from a day earlier. He again carded a 77 to finish 10-over 154 good for a tie for 15th.
With the championships counting 50% toward the final standings, the men's squad closed the 2021-22 season in fifth place in the Northwest Conference.
The women's team finished seventh in the final NWC standings.
Willamette won the championship and claimed the NWC title, with George Fox doing the same on the women's side.
