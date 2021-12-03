SALEM — The No. 2-ranked Whitman College women's basketball team opened Northwest Conference play in dominating fashion here Friday, Dec. 3, featuring Kaylie McCracken who recorded 20 points, 15 rebounds and six assists to lead the Blues to a 63-42 victory over Willamette.
McCracken's stat line was all game highs and helped Whitman (6-0, 1-0 NWC) remain as one of two teams in the nation with a perfect record. Korin Baker added 15 points on a perfect 7-7 from the floor and Macy Hampton was a thorn in the Bearcats' side in recording six steals. The Blues were also able to turn 20 Willamette (4-5, 0-1 NWC) turnovers into 21 points and dominated in the paint to the tune of 40 points.
Ashlyn Ascuena-Mercil performed well off the bench for the Bearcats, posting team highs of 12 points and eight rebounds. Carolyn Ho added 10 points and four steals.
Ho got the Bearcats off to a hot start, going on a personal 8-2 run to start the game. Whitman responded with a 9-0 run, six points coming from Baker on layups. Willamette kept the game competitive and took a one-point lead, but Kaelan Shamseldin connected on a jumper to give the Blues a 15-14 lead after one quarter.
The second and third quarters belonged to the Blues. A pair of Baker buckets kicked off a 7-0 run to start the second quarter and Taylor Chambers nailed a three pointer to give Whitman its first double digit lead at 25-16 with 6:45 to play. Willamette managed to cut into the lead, but back-to-back Sydney Abbott layups pushed the advantage back up to double digits as the Blues took a 33-23 lead into the break.
The lead swelled to 18 points early in the third period after a string of three straight buckets from McCracken pushed the lead to 41-23 with 7:59 to play. Whitman never let the lead slip into single digits the rest of the way and cruised to the win.
Whitman visits Whitworth on Tuesday, Dec. 7 in Northwest Conference action. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m.
